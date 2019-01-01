Amazing Toni Kroos goal, Chimy’s golazo and Oyarzabal rescues la Real – The best of La Liga
La Liga returned this past weekend with a Toni Kroos-inspired Real Madrid kicking off the new campaign with a comprehensive victory at Celta Vigo.
The Germany international hammered a sensational, long-range strike in off the crossbar as Zinedine Zidane’s side fired an early warning shot to their rivals with a 3-1 victory at Balaidos.
The opening matchday saw a flurry of fine strikes, including another from Chimy Avila, who last season earned himself quite the reputation for the spectacular while with Huesca.
A new home brought more the same for the Argentinian, who marked his Osasuna debut with 20-yard strike that earned them 1-0 win away to Leganes.
Elsewhere, Mikel Oyarzabal kept a clear head to convert a late penalty that earned Real Sociedad a 1-1 draw at Valencia.
