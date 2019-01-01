Amazing Toni Kroos goal, Chimy’s golazo and Oyarzabal rescues la Real – The best of La Liga

The Madrid man hit a stunner, Chimy picked up where left off and Sociedad earned a point - These three managed to Keep a Clear Head on Matchday 1

returned this past weekend with a Toni Kroos-inspired kicking off the new campaign with a comprehensive victory at .

The international hammered a sensational, long-range strike in off the crossbar as Zinedine Zidane’s side fired an early warning shot to their rivals with a 3-1 victory at Balaidos.

The opening matchday saw a flurry of fine strikes, including another from Chimy Avila, who last season earned himself quite the reputation for the spectacular while with .

A new home brought more the same for the Argentinian, who marked his Osasuna debut with 20-yard strike that earned them 1-0 win away to .

Elsewhere, Mikel Oyarzabal kept a clear head to convert a late penalty that earned a 1-1 draw at .

Click the image below to relive the excitement of a thrilling opening weekend in La Liga.