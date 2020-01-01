Amartey: Leicester City boss Rodgers going careful with fit-again Ghana defender

The Foxes boss talks about the way forward for the 25-year-old following his return to the pitch ahead of Sunday's Premier League opener

boss Brendan Rodgers wants the club to tread cautiously in re-introducing fit-again defender Daniel Amartey to Premier League action.

On the sidelines since suffering an ankle injury against in October 2018, the international made a massive step on his road to regaining full fitness with 45 minutes of action in a friendly fixture against on Saturday, capping his return with his side's goal in the 1-1 draw.

Leicester are set to play as guests to West Bromwich Albion in their 2020-21 league opener on Sunday.

"James [Maddison] and Fuchsy [Christian Fuchs] have been training this week, so that’s good news. It’ll be brilliant to see them back on the pitch," Rodgers told pressmen in his team news ahead of Sunday's fixture, his club's official website reports.

"Dan Amartey has just come back in. He played 45 minutes of the friendly game last weekend. It’s been nearly two years since his last game, so you always have to be careful when a player’s been out for such a long time, but he’s progressing well.

"Wes [Morgan] has rejoined the training group today. We have another 24 hours to assess them all. Ricardo is still a number of weeks away but he’s making good progress.”

Amartey signed for Leicester from Danish side FC Copenhagen in January 2016, helping The Foxes win the Premier League title that season.

“They're a team that will be up challenging in the Championship next season. It was always going to be a really good test for us, but I'm pleased for the likes of Daniel Amartey coming back, his first game in a long time,” Rodgers told his club's official website after Saturday's game.

“Again, it's more minutes in the legs for our senior players and established first-team players, and for some of our young players, a chance for them to come in and play with a little bit of pressure, even though it's pre-season, and feel a tempo and intensity at this level.”

During the January transfer window, Amartey was linked to , and .