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Cesc Fabregas has defended Massimiliano Alvini after criticism of Frosinone's approach at San Siro and their 5-1 defeat to Milan.

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Cesc Fabregas, the Como manager, spoke at a press conference ahead of the match against AEK Athens on matchday five of the Champions League league phase: "I'm doing what Alvini did against Milan and sticking to my ideas. Of course, there are games we have to know how to manage to win, but I'm not going to change everything good we're doing. I'm proud of our last game against Cagliari, when there were lots of new things: players returning from international duty, the fact that I was playing against a friend, Da Cunha playing as an attacking midfielder instead of Paz in a role he hasn't played much. Then Ricci and Liberali started and did well, and Lahdo did well when he came on. All that shows you that the team are there, that they know what they want to do and how to do it."

Fabregas also backed Alvini: "I like stability and knowing how to control everything, even though it's difficult. Today I want to keep hearing that Alvini is an excellent coach. That's identity and courage, even though he lost 5-1. When you lose, you're no good. When you win, you're a genius. There has to be balance. Of course, football is changing, partly thanks to referees blowing their whistles more. Fewer people are staying down, and that tactic no longer works. It's a positive change for the Italian league, which is becoming one of the two or three best in Europe."

He added: "Nothing changes for us. We're a small club who know very well who we are. There's a fantastic atmosphere in Mozzate. We know our strengths and weaknesses. We can't control what people say. We have to be stronger and manage our emotions. The players are being talked about much more, and that helps them mature too. If they want to be top players, they have to know how to deal with that as well. It's all still at a very early stage. We're thinking about the journey, not the destination."

On Couto: "We signed him because he can play that role too. He did it at Girona and Dortmund, so that's another option. The team are doing well. We have the same players as in the last game. Someone from the youth team will join the squad. We're calm and know we need to continue on our path calmly."

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On the opposition: "The Greeks are a great team. They caused problems for Real and Shakhtar, they're physically strong and have a great mentality. We'll have to be very efficient."