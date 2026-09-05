Athletic Bilbao dealt Atletico Madrid a heavy blow on Saturday, thrashing them 3-0 in the fourth round of the Spanish league. The Basque side keep rolling, and this made it two wins on the bounce.

Goalless at the break, the game turned on its head at the start of the second half. Nico Williams opened the scoring in the 46th minute. Just two minutes later, Robert Navarro doubled the lead, latching onto a decisive pass from Inaki Williams.

Diego Simeone rolled the dice with attacking changes. The most notable was Julian Alvarez, thrown on in the 60th minute to claw back the deficit and drag Atletico back into the match.

Alvarez made no difference. Atletico couldn't change the course of the encounter, while Bilbao kept up the pressure and controlled the run of play, feeding off the confusion in the visitors' ranks throughout the second half.

In the final minute of normal time, Oihan Sancet delivered the coup de grace with the third goal, completing the hosts' treble and confirming Bilbao's dominance as the San Mames faithful roared them on.

Victory means Athletic Bilbao carry on a strong start after seeing off Celta Vigo in the previous round. Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, face early questions over their attacking edge and their ability to compete this season.