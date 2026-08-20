Serge Gnabry had a special summer in 2025: first he celebrated his 30th birthday on 14 July, then he nailed down a starting spot at Bayern Munich. That marked a remarkable turnaround, because in previous years Gnabry had looked more like a sale candidate than an undisputed starter. Suddenly there was no way around him, due less to his undeniably strong pre-season than to the lack of competition at the time.

Harry Kane, Michael Olise and Luis Diaz, the three undisputed superstars, had their places in Munich's top XI locked down. In Vincent Kompany's 4-2-3-1 system, there was only one serious option for the No. 10 role: Gnabry. Jamal Musiala was still facing months out after his fibula fracture. Lennart Karl was an outstanding talent, but nobody could yet have foreseen development at that pace. Nicolas Jackson only arrived on deadline day at the start of September and needed plenty of time to adapt.

In the end, it was Gnabry or nothing. He was Kompany's first choice in the vast majority of the biggest matches, even though Karl developed surprisingly quickly into a serious alternative, Jackson soon got chances, which he largely failed to take, and Musiala eventually returned in January.

Bayern Munich: how resilient is Jamal Musiala?

Now the picture looks different. A fierce battle is looming for the fourth spot in Munich's attack alongside Kane, Olise and Diaz. Musiala, Gnabry, Karl and €50 million new signing Ismael Saibari can all count on having realistic chances of playing time. Kompany will rotate heavily because of the packed schedule. Right now, though, it is completely unclear who will start the biggest matches.

Musiala had actually been seen as the favourite for the position. He wears the No. 10 shirt, he is one of the top earners, he was supposed to be the face of Bayern Munich and an absolute key performer, but right now he is a long way from that. Since his comeback in January, Musiala has not recaptured his old level. After the disappointing World Cup, he had a metal plate removed from his foot.

Those collapses in the friendlies against RB Leipzig and Heidenheim have sparked major concern about the 23-year-old's resilience at the highest level. Professional football is entirely possible in principle with the absence epilepsy he has been diagnosed with, as neurologist Dr Regina Becker confirmed in an interview with SPOX.

For his part, Musiala is apparently not planning any break. In his much-discussed Instagram statement, he wrote: "In close coordination and regular exchange with the experts, it has been my personal wish to take on this challenge and, with the clearance of the neurology specialists, to continue devoting myself to what helps me most in my recovery: simply living my everyday life and continuing to pursue my passion of playing football."

IMAGO

Ismael Saibari starts the battle for places with an advantage

Gnabry (31) and Karl (18) missed the World Cup with muscle injuries. For large parts of pre-season, they worked individually on their comebacks and are now being reintegrated into team training. They could be options again as early as the Super Cup against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, but at the latest for the Bundesliga opener against VfB Stuttgart the following Friday.

Saibari has the best chance of making the starting XI in the opening matches of the season. After his strong World Cup with Morocco, the 25-year-old also initially had to sit out because of a torn muscle fibre. He is now fully up to speed again, made a good impression in his first two friendly appearances and even provided an assist in the 3-1 win against Leipzig. Compared with his three rivals, Saibari is the fittest, so he starts the intriguing battle for the vacant place in Munich's attack with an advantage.

While that quartet was absent, loan returnee Arijon Ibrahimovic (20) and youth players Tim Binder (19) and Maycon Cardozo (17) also made positive impressions over the course of pre-season. One of them may go through a development similar to Karl's. Even so, that looks significantly less likely this season than Karl's breakthrough a year ago because of the greater selection of established players.