







For almost 30 years, Uli Hoeneß and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge were Bayern Munich's two most influential powerbrokers. Since the start of the 1990s, nothing happened at FCB without Hoeneß, first as manager and later as president and chairman of the supervisory board, and Rummenigge, first as vice-president and later chief executive.

Bayern's rise into one of the biggest and most successful clubs in the world would have been unthinkable without the two former players. During their long journey together, which began when they first played alongside each other in 1974, they constantly pushed each other on. That was also because they often held completely different views and never minded an internal row, before repeatedly patching things up again. That Bavarian culture of dispute became part of the Munich club's DNA, just like Mia san Mia.

Now they are said to have been split again on an important question about Bayern's future, and even voted differently in a key supervisory board decision.

Rummenigge is said to have withheld his vote from Eberl at FCB: what is behind it?

According to Sport1, Rummenigge abstained at the supervisory board meeting where, after a long back and forth over the past season, a contract extension for board member for sport Max Eberl was approved. He is therefore said to have withheld his vote from Eberl.

Important votes of this kind on board members responsible for personnel usually pass unanimously after the customary discussions, which can at times be lengthy and passionate.

Yet while the other members of the supervisory body, led by Hoeneß and president Herbert Hainer, backed Eberl's new deal until 2029, the long-serving former chief executive is said to have sent a clear signal of scepticism. If the portal's information is correct, that abstention can be read as a clear message to the record champions' sporting leadership and as criticism of how the decision was made.

Either way, Bayern have now extended the contracts of all their key sporting decision-makers until 2029: after head coach Vincent Kompany, chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen and Eberl, sporting director Christoph Freund followed on Wednesday.

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Did Rummenigge also abstain because he was angry with Uli Hoeneß?

Only on Monday, at an event organised by Bayern's basketball team, Hoeneß recalled with a smile that he had got "real trouble" internally because of a statement he made at the end of July on the sidelines of the training camp at Tegernsee. Back then, Hoeneß had put the probability of a contract extension with Eberl at "at the moment, I think, 100 per cent". In doing so, he corrected his own statement from May, when, in response to the same question shortly before kick-off in the DFB Cup final, he had still put Eberl's chances at "60 to 40 per cent" and spoken of doubts within the supervisory body.

Hoeneß then came under fire, quite rightly regardless of the content of his statements, for the humanly questionable attack on his successor at the worst possible moment. At Tegernsee, when the contract extension had long since started to take shape after the Munich club's successful transfer summer, he evidently wanted to put things right again and promptly landed himself in fresh trouble. This time, though, it came from his long-time partner.

According to Sport1 , Rummenigge continues to view Eberl's work critically. He is also said to be unwilling simply to wave through every personnel matter already pushed in advance by Hoeneß and Hainer in the presidential committee. In doing so, Rummenigge makes it clear that he occupies an independent role within the powerful body and does not automatically follow the honorary president's line.

At Bayern, it seems, some things never change.