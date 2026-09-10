Al-Ahli head coach Marino Pušić has broken his silence over reports linking him with an exit, revealing a period of administrative instability at the Saudi club. Yet the Dutchman insists the management want him to stay and back him fully.

His comments arrive ahead of tomorrow's clash with Al-Hazem in the seventh round of the Saudi Pro League, with talk mounting over the future of the coaching staff.

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Speaking at the pre-match press conference before the Al-Hazem game, Pušić said: "There is indeed a state of instability at Al-Ahli, and the sporting director who signed me has been dismissed, but the management told me that they trust me," a clear nod to the recent upheaval and its impact behind the scenes.

The Al-Ahli boss also addressed his footballing philosophy, stressing his commitment to attacking play while demanding balance. "As everyone knows, I always lean towards attacking play, but we should not ignore the defensive side in our matches," he said.

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Defending his side's results, Pušić argued that the numbers fail to reflect the team's true away displays, insisting performances in several matches deserved more than they got.

He pointed to two victories on the road in the King's Cup, evidence he leans on to prove his team can hit better levels and pick up results away from home.

Those comments bring the coach's future at Al-Ahli into sharper focus. He has admitted the turmoil inside the club yet stressed he retains the management's confidence, leaving his attention firmly on Al-Hazem. A positive result would shore up his position and hand Al-Ahli a fresh lift in their league campaign.

Al-Ahli have lost three of their six Roshn Pro League matches so far, falling to Al-Khaleej, Al-Hilal and Al-Qadsiah.