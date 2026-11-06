Alonso reveals the behind-the-scenes details of the crisis over Palmer's exclusion from the England squad

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso tackled several big talking points around his squad on Friday. Top of the list was Cole Palmer's exclusion from the England squad, though the Spaniard also delivered fresh medical updates on his injured players and their availability for the games ahead.

He was speaking at his press conference ahead of Sunday's trip to Sunderland in the tenth round of the Premier League. The Blues sit fourth on 16 points, eight behind leaders Arsenal.

Had he spoken to Palmer about Thomas Tuchel's decision to leave him out of the England squad following his absence from several previous camps? Alonso told Sky Sports: "We did not talk about this matter, rather our entire focus was on our upcoming match on Sunday. We are extremely happy with what Cole is producing, and we see that he is enjoying his work and blends in excellently with the rest of the attacking players, and he also helps the team to develop and improve in order to reach our goals, while we are fully aware that everything requires some time. I am very happy with his quality, his mentality, and his positive influence on the rest of his teammates."

Was there any regret over Palmer missing the last international camp, or any desire on the player's part to represent his country? The Spaniard insisted the club's internal work came first: "We did not go into those details. We play the matches and focus only on Chelsea's affairs, and how to develop the performance and help him be more influential in the matches. We talk about Chelsea only, as we have enough to do at the club, and we have to focus every weekend, as this is the area where I can have an influence and talk about."

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Asked how Palmer is handling his current phase and the pressure on him, Alonso said: "Cole needs to focus on playing good football and enjoying playing with Chelsea. We have already talked about the red card after the Tottenham match, but most of the other matters are centred on the match and football and how we can produce our best."

Does he ever ask players to withdraw from international duty? Alonso left no doubt: "No, I have never asked for that. When a player is in full physical readiness, he becomes available to be called up, and when he is not ready, we try to provide the national team's medical staff with the appropriate information so that we can decide together. Sometimes the call-up may not be in the player's interest, for example, Anselmino was called up to the Argentina national team after he trained better over the last ten days, as it is very important for him to receive his first call-up, and the same applies to the rest of the players."

Turning to midfield star Moisés Caicedo, Alonso said: "After the last match, Moisés suffered from some minor problems, and we expect to examine several medical cases tomorrow, and Caicedo is among these cases, it is a matter of a feeling of discomfort rather than a direct injury to the calf."

On the pair Maxence Lacroix and João Pedro, the manager added: "We do not expect them to make tomorrow's match. We will see how their recovery phase goes and the progress they make after the two-week international break, and I will provide further updates before the Leeds clash."

What of goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez and the call on his involvement? Alonso said: "We have the last training session before Sunday's clash and we will make our decision then, but he is training extremely well, it is very wonderful that Emi has made a great effort to be ready to return. His return has come ahead of the expected timetable for him to be part of the team, and tomorrow we will carry out the final examination to make the final decision on Sunday."