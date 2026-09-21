The former Germany international was on the receiving end of a nasty foul in the 71st minute, with the score at 3-0, when Trabzonspor's Stefan Savic, the iron-hard former Atletico defender, flew in from the side and caught the sprinting Sane on the shin with his studs showing. The referee only showed him a yellow card, sparking plenty of debate afterwards, even if the incident would probably not have had any major consequences for the outcome of the contest. Trabzonspor ran out surprisingly emphatic 4-0 winners over the league leaders thanks to a hat-trick from Mohamed Salah.

"For me, it's clearly a red card. The situation is so clear that it almost has nothing to do with football any more," former referee Bülent Yildirim said on Turkish television. "If Sane had not pulled his foot back, it would have been broken," was his simple explanation for his view.

Another former referee, Secim Demirel, agreed: "I also believe that a red card and a VAR review would have been necessary," he said. VAR did step in at the other end, however, upgrading a yellow card for Gala's Lesley Ugochukwu to a red shortly before full-time (87th minute).

What is the situation at the top of the Süper Lig table?

Galatasaray lost top spot in the Süper Lig after the defeat in Trabzon. Last season's champions were overtaken by surprise package Amed SFK from Diyarbakir, who beat Besiktas 3-2 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Leroy Sane has played 374 minutes across seven competitive matches this campaign after a difficult first season at Gala. He is still waiting for his first goal involvement.