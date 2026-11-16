Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
Advertisement
imago-sport-1085958638.jpgIMAGO
Alvino Hanafi

'Almost everything went wrong!' – Joao Palhinha delivers honest verdict after Portugal's Denmark nightmare

Follow GOAL on Google

Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha has admitted his side endured a completely uninspired night during their 4-1 defeat to Denmark. Palhinha insisted that the squad will quickly regroup and secure first place in Group A4 against Wales.

Advertisement

Shock defeat leaves Portugal reeling

Portugal's unblemished run under Jorge Jesus came to a crashing halt with a 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Denmark in Braga. The home side lacked intensity and defensive structure throughout the evening, allowing the Danes to run away with a historic victory in Group A4. The heavy setback came on an emotional night paying tribute to retired legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

Palhinha admits 'almost everything went wrong'

Midfielder Joao Palhinha didn't shy away from criticising the team's dismal performance, admitting that the squad failed to meet their usual high standards. According to RTP, Palhinha expressed his frustration while maintaining full belief in the dressing room's resilience.

"Almost everything went wrong, an uninspired night, it's very complicated. We made it too easy, and then it's easy to be penalized. Denmark deserved to win today's game, there's another game on Tuesday in Wales and we want to win," Palhinha declared.

Maintaining belief despite high expectations

Having won their opening four matches in the UEFA Nations League campaign, Portugal had raised expectations significantly prior to this stumbling block. Palhinha emphasized that one bad night does not define their entire journey under Jesus.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"In the previous four games, the bar was set very high, everyone was hopeful, but we have another game on Tuesday. We weren't the best team when we won those four games, and the national team will react on Tuesday."

Next matches
WAL

WAL

UEFA Nations League A

17 Nov 2026

POR

POR

Securing top spot in Cardiff

Despite the crushing scoreline, Portugal remain at the summit of Group A4 with 12 points, three ahead of Denmark. Palhinha expressed absolute confidence ahead of their decisive final group match against Wales in Cardiff.

"I have absolutely no doubt that we will secure first place." Palhinha will be forced to watch from the sidelines in Cardiff due to suspension after picking up a yellow card.

Written byAlvino Hanafi

News Writer

A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.

 

Football Story

Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.

 

Areas of Expertise

Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .

 

Favourite Footballing Memory

Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.

 

My All-Time XI

It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.

 

View Author Profile