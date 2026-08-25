Manchester City and Spurs both announced the deal on Tuesday morning. Savinho, who had fallen out of favour at City, moves for a hefty fee: according to Sky, Tottenham will pay around €87.5 million up front to Manchester, with possible bonus payments worth around €11 million. City could therefore receive a total of around €98.5 million for Savinho.

In north London, the Brazilian has signed a five-year contract until 2031, with the option of a further year. For City, Savinho is the club's new record sale, surpassing Julian Alvarez, who joined Atletico Madrid in 2024 for €75 million. In Tottenham's history, Savinho is the third most expensive signing, with the entire top three coming from this summer: the side that nearly went down last season paid €99 million to West Ham United for Mateus Fernandes, while €108 million went to Newcastle United for record holder Sandro Tonali. Altogether, the London club have now spent more than €350 million on new players in the current transfer window, which stays open until the beginning of September, while other big-name players such as Andrew Robertson and Marcos Senesi arrived on free transfers.

"It took a while, but I am happy to be here now," Savinho said of his move. Tottenham had already been pushing to sign him last summer, but the €70 million fee offered at the time was too low for City and the transfer collapsed. At the beginning of October 2025, Savinho then surprisingly extended his contract at City by a further two years until 2031.

Savinho delighted by mega move to Tottenham

Signed from ESTAC Troyes in France in 2024 for €25 million, Savinho had just found his rhythm again after injury problems at that point. Under former coach Pep Guardiola, though, he ultimately had to settle for a role off the bench for most of last season. Guardiola's successor Enzo Maresca was no longer necessarily planning with Savinho, who made 84 appearances for City across his two years in Manchester, scoring seven goals and providing 16 assists.

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According to Savinho, Spurs coach Roberto De Zerbi, who took over at the end of March, played an important part in the delayed move to Tottenham. "This is a wonderful opportunity at a great club with one of the best coaches in the world," stressed the 22-year-old, who prefers to play on either flank. "As soon as I had spoken to the coach, I knew that I had to come here. He wants to help me reach the highest possible level, and I believe that together we can do that."

Xavi Simons announces Savinho transfer

With Xavi Simons, who joined Tottenham from RB Leipzig in 2025, Savinho has a familiar face to help him settle in London. The two have known each other since the 2022/23 season, when they played together at PSV Eindhoven, and so it was Simons, who is still facing a long spell out with a cruciate ligament rupture, who got to announce Savinho's signing on Spurs' social media channels.

"Of course I had to do it. In fact, I insisted on it," said the Dutchman. "Welcome to Spurs, bro. I'm very happy that you're here now. You're going to love it. The fans have been so good to me since I came here. And I know they will love you too as soon as they see you play. I am working hard every day to come back. And I can't wait to be back on the pitch with you soon."

Omar Marmoush also looks likely to give Savinho another familiar face in his new surroundings. The Egyptian also appears to be on the verge of leaving Manchester City for Tottenham, although initially only on loan. According to Fabrizio Romano, a purchase option would then come into effect next year, which could become an obligation to buy if certain conditions are met. In that case, Spurs would have to pay City €58.5 million for Marmoush.