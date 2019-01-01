Alli set for Tottenham return against Southampton

Spurs have been boosted by the return of the England international, and the midfielder in line to feature against the Saints

Dele Alli could be set to return from injury when travel to on Saturday, having resumed full training.

The midfielder sustained a hamstring problem during Spurs' win over in January but was finally able to join his team-mates on the training ground this week.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is now hopeful Alli could be involved in the this weekend, depending on how he comes through a final session on Friday.

"It's good news that he is going to be available," Pochettino told a pre-match news conference on Thursday.

"We need to wait until tomorrow and the last training session but he is doing so well and I hope he can play on Saturday."

Alli has scored seven goals in 25 appearances across all competitions this season, recording four assists.

Tottenham's injury problems are starting to ease up, with Harry Kane and Eric Dier both back in action in recent matches.

But Kieran Trippier missed the midweek win at with a gluteal strain, while Harry Winks was replaced at Signal Iduna Park due to a groin injury.

Trippier will continue to undergo treatment, but Winks – who sat out last weekend's north London derby draw against - could yet face the Saints.

Article continues below

"I think Trips, no [for Southampton]. He suffered a small problem and I think he will be out," Pochettino said. "Harry we will assess tomorrow."

Tottenham will be looking to recover from a three-game winless streak in the Premier League when they take on Southampton, following back-to-back defeats against and , before a 1-1 draw at Wembley against Arsenal in the north London derby.

However, they did record a 4-0 aggregate victory over leaders Borussia Dortmund in the in that time, progressing to the quarter-final stage along with , and .