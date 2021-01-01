All you need to know about the 2021 SAFF calendar

If all should go according to plan, SAFF competitions will start from July 2021...

The South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) competitions are expected to start from July 2021.

After the Coronavirus pandemic threw normal life out of gear in 2020, the SAFF body's Executive Committee in December last year had devised a tentative calendar for the competitions to be held in 2021.

However, besides Bangladesh set as the host for the senior men's SAFF Championship in September, the host nations for the rest of the competitions are yet to be ascertained.

SAFF Calendar 2021

Competition Name Date Host SAFF U-19 Women’s Championship July 13-22 TBC SAFF U-16 Women’s Championship August 18-27 TBC SAFF Championship September 14-25 Bangladesh SAFF U-15 Championship October 1-10 TBC SAFF U-18 Championship October 15-24 TBC

The dates for the youth competitions would be subject to the AFC qualifiers in their respective age groups.

A decision on the dates for the women's tournaments are expected to be taken after the executive body of the SAFF body have met again.

India last won the SAFF Championship in 2015 and then lost to the Maldives in the final in the next edition that took place in Bangladesh in 2018. India are also the defending champions of the U-18 and U-15 Men's tournaments and the senior Women's and U-15 Women's Championship.

Bangladesh are set to be the hosts for the fourth time in the history of the competition.