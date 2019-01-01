All you need to know about the proposed future roadmap formulated by I-League clubs

Nine I-League clubs convened together to chalk out a blueprint as the future roadmap for Indian football...

The motley of nine I-league clubs presented their plan for a unified league on Wednesday afternoon.

As earlier reported by Goal, the plan attempts to build an ecosystem where all the current top division clubs can continue to ply their trade in top-tier.

Let us look at the salient features of the blueprint:

The plan for a unified league as prepared and presented by clubs to AIFF general secretary Kushal Das



A copy of this has already been sent to Kushal Das, General Secretary of the All India Football Federation.

When Sunanda Dhar, CEO of I-League, was asked to comment on this he said, "I have not seen the plan but what they will think, it will be for the betterment of Indian football. So whatever suggestion comes from their side, it will not be thrown in the dustbin and people will look at it. If it is a good plan that can be implemented then why not.

"They are the main stakeholders in this and any plan coming from them would be taken up very seriously."