All hat-tricks scored in ISL

Ian Hume with three hat-tricks tops the list in ISL...

The (ISL) was inaugurated in 2014 and since its inception, a plethora of world-class strikers have graced the tournament. 25 hat-tricks have been scored so far and Ian Hume remains in pole position with three to his name. Only three Indian players have ever scored a hat-trick in the ISL.

Goal takes a look at all those instances.

2014

Former FC player Andre Moritz was the first player to score three goals in the history of the tournament in a 5-0 win over Pune City. It was the only occassion in that season when a player scored thrice in a match.

Player Name Against Score Andre Moritz (Mumbai City) Pune City 5-0

2015

In the second edition, eight hat-tricks were scored. Chennaiyin's Stiven Mendoza and 's Ian Hume took the match ball on two occassions each. Whereas, Sunil Chhetri and Thongkhosiem Haokip were the two domestic players who also bagged a hat-trick.

Player Name Against Score Stiven Mendoza (Chennaiyin) Goa 0-4 Sunil Chhetri (Mumbai City) 5-1 Ian Hume (Atletico de Kolkata) Mumbai City 1-4 Dudu Omagbemi ( ) Mumbai City 7-0 Thongkhosiem Haokip (FC Goa) Mumbai City 7-0 Stiven Mendoza (Chennaiyin) 1-4 Ian Hume (Atletico de Kolkata) Pune City 4-1 Reinaldo (FC Goa) Kerala Blasters 1-5

2016

Once again the number of hat-tricks plummeted in this season as only three players hit the back of the net thrice in a match.

Player Name Against Score Diego Forlan (Mumbai City) Kerala Blasters 5-0 Dudu Omagbemi ( ) NorthEast United 3-3 Marcelinho ( ) FC Goa 5-1

2017

The trend continued in the fourth edition as well with once again three hat-tricks in the season. FC Goa's Ferran Corominas announced his arrival with two to his name.

Player Name Against Score Ferran Corominas (FC Goa) 4-3 Ferran Corominas (FC Goa) Kerala Blasters 5-2 Marcelinho ( ) NorthEast United 5-0

2018-19

In this season, as many as five hat-tricks were scored.

Player Name Against Score Ian Hume (Kerala Blasters) Delhi Dynamos 1-3 Seiminlen Doungel (NorthEast United) Chennaiyin 3-1 Sunil Chhetri (Bengaluru) Pune City 3-1 Bartholomew Ogbeche (NorthEast United) Chennaiyin 3-4 Modou Sougou4 (Mumbai City) Kerala Blasters 6-1

2019-20

In the last campaign, once again three hat-tricks were scored with Ogbeche scoring a hat-trick again.