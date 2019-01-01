Ali Sowe: CSKA Sofia’s hero sees first career red against Arda Kardzhali

The Gambian scored the Red’s only goal as they cruised into quarter-final of the Bulgarian Cup, however, he was given the marching orders

Ali Sowe was sent off for the first time in his career as CSKA Sofia defeated Arda Kardzhali 1-0 in Thursday’s Bulgarian Cup game.

The Gambia international was shown the way out in the 67th minute for a serious foul play, but that did not stop his team from earning a place in the quarter-final.

Sowe scored the game’s only goal after profiting from a defensive mishap to slot past goalkeeper Ivan Karadzhov.

Article continues below

A minute later, Arda were also reduced to ten men after international Ilias Hassani picked up his second caution.

Sowe’s effort was his seventh goal of the season in eleven outings. He would be hoping to continue his goal scoring form in Sunday’s First League showdown with the Blue Wolves.

CSKA Sofia are fourth in the table with 35 points from 18 games - 11 points below leaders .