Algeria’s Kheireddine Zetchi: We are ready for Africa Cup of Nations

The continental tournament starts this Friday and the North African football governing body boss has heralded his side’s preparedness

President of the Football Federation Kheireddine Zetchi has spoken of the Desert Foxes’ readiness for the 2019 (Afcon).

The African showpiece gets underway with an opening game between host nation and Zimbabwe at the Cairo International Stadium on Friday.

Djamel Belmadi’s men will kick-off their quest for glory in the tournament against at the 30 June Stadium on Sunday.

Having recently arrived in Cairo from their training base in , Zetchi is confident that the Desert Foxes will make their teaming fans proud.

"We are very happy to be here in , we thank the ambassador and his staff as well as our supporters who are present to welcome us,” he told DZFOOT.

"The African Cup will start in a few days, we are ready to enter this competition and we hope to make the Algerian people happy."

After their opening game, Algeria will square up against on June 27 before wrapping up their Group C fixtures against on July 1.

The Desert Foxes last won the tournament in 1990 and will hope to clinch the trophy for the second time in their history in Egypt.