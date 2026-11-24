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Arab media reacted in differing ways to the controversial decision issued on Tuesday by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to return the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title to Senegal and overturn the earlier ruling that had awarded Morocco a walkover victory in the final and the continental tournament. The court reinstated the result of the match, which Senegal won 1-0 after extra time.

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Some Algerian newspapers took a sharp tone, recalling the row over Senegal being stripped of the title and the decisions taken by the Confederation of African Football. Egyptian coverage leaned towards explaining the ruling's implications and its legal background. Saudi media went for direct, forceful headlines highlighting the title passing once again from Morocco to Senegal.

Tunisian outlets largely stuck to the news. They focused on the end of a legal dispute that had dragged on for months and on confirming the champions of a continental edition that sparked one of the most controversial crises in the tournament's history.

Algeria: a sharp tone and a look back at the crisis from the start

Senegal reclaiming the Africa Cup of Nations title dominated the Algerian headlines. Coverage stressed that Senegal had settled the final on the pitch on 18 January, before an administrative decision later changed the result and awarded Morocco a 3-0 walkover win.

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Algerian newspaper Echorouk highlighted that the Court of Arbitration for Sport's decision had restored the original result of the match and overturned the ruling that handed Morocco the title. Senegal are champions once again, in line with how the match ended on the pitch.

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The paper went beyond the ruling itself, digging into the background of the crisis and the controversy that preceded it.

Hours before the decision, it published a piece headlined "Moroccan claims in stoppage time: here is the response of CAS and Senegal regarding the phone call", using the phrase "unproven claims" in reference to part of the dispute surrounding the case.

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Fellow Algerian newspaper El Khabar captured the Senegalese celebrations with a report headlined "First Senegalese reaction to the TAS decision". It highlighted a message posted by the Senegal national team's official account across its platforms that read: "Champions of Africa again and always".

El Khabar has taken a harder line on CAF's earlier decision. In March, the paper described stripping Senegal of the title as "an unprecedented farce", and its later coverage used the phrase "decision of shame".

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Egypt: a focus on the substance of the ruling and its legal background

Egyptian coverage was notably calmer. Outlets focused on the details of the judicial decision and its consequences rather than wading into the dispute over the positions of the two national teams or the two federations.

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Egyptian daily Youm7 published a report headlined "What did the sports court's statement say about returning the Africa Cup of Nations title to Senegal?". It set out the content of the court's statement and the background to a dispute that ended with the earlier decision annulled and the result of the final reinstated.

The piece homed in on a legal crisis that caused widespread controversy in African sporting circles. Conflicting decisions over the identity of the champions fuelled debate over the soundness of the procedures the Confederation of African Football had followed.

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Fellow Egyptian paper Al-Masry Al-Youm took a similar line with a direct headline: "Official: CAS announce Senegal's victory over Morocco in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final". It noted that the decision came after a long wait and a careful examination of the Senegalese Football Federation's complaint.

Saudi Arabia: forceful headlines highlighting the title's move away from Morocco

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The most forceful Saudi headline on the ruling's impact came from Asharq Al-Awsat: "CAS return Africa Cup of Nations title to Senegal... and strip it from Morocco".

That wording packed both sides of the decision into a single sentence: Senegal regaining the title they had won on the pitch, and Morocco losing the tournament an administrative decision had handed them after the final.

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In the body of the report, Asharq Al-Awsat noted that CAF had declared Morocco champions despite their 1-0 defeat to Senegal after extra time. That underlined the contradiction between the result of the match and the decision the court's ruling ultimately overturned.

The headline was strong and clear. The coverage, though, stayed within the bounds of reporting a sporting and legal development, without sliding into hostile language towards Morocco.

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Saudi online newspaper Ajel went with a headline focused on the overturning of the earlier decision: "The sports court returns the Africa Cup of Nations title to Senegal and cancels CAF's decision to award it to Morocco". It highlighted that the court had unanimously decided to annul the Appeal Board's decision and return the title to Senegal.

Across Saudi outlets, the headlines left no doubt about the outcome. They named the side that regained the tournament and the side that lost it, giving readers a direct picture of the scale of the shift the ruling produced.

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Tunisia: the end of the legal dispute takes centre stage

Tunisian media treated the decision as the end of a long legal crisis, focusing on the final outcome more than on the dispute that preceded it.

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Newspaper Al Chourouk headlined its coverage "Court of Arbitration for Sport declares Senegal winners of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations", noting that the court had upheld the appeal against the decision to strip Senegal of their title in favour of Morocco. It steered clear of escalatory language.

The Diwan FM website ran a report headlined "Senegal crowned 2025 African champions by decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport", stressing that the ruling ended a legal dispute over the identity of the competition's champions that had lasted more than ten months.