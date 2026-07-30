Lens are enjoying a busy summer transfer window, having finished last season as runners-up in the French league, in addition to winning the French Cup.

According to "Foot Mercato", Lens have opened negotiations to sign Algeria's Yacine Titraoui from Belgian side Charleroi.

Mali's Mamadou Sangaré, meanwhile, is close to leaving Lens to bolster Brentford's ranks.

Sangaré joined Lens last season. He is now expected to become the most expensive sale in the club's history, at 48 million euros.

To offset his departure, the French club have set their sights on Dutchman Bogarde, the LASK Linz player who is tied to a contract until 2028. Bogarde is not their only midfield target, though, with reports placing Algeria international Titraoui high among the Lens management's priorities.

Titraoui, who has won five caps with Algeria, boasts a distinguished spell at Charleroi. Despite earning a call-up to the 2026 World Cup, he did not play a single minute during the tournament. He has one year left on his current contract, with an option for a further season.

His displays in recent months have caught plenty of eyes. He featured in 42 matches across all competitions last season, scoring 5 goals and providing 3 assists.

Fans have nicknamed him "Algeria's Verratti", a nod to a style of play that mirrors Italian star Marco Verratti.

Talks are now under way between the various parties, with the player showing a clear desire to move to Lens. The French club hold a crucial ace: Champions League football next season gives them the edge in the race for his signature.