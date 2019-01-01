Sanchez still not ready to start for Inter, confirms Conte

The Nerazzurri are top of Serie A after four games, having yet to drop a point in league play

Alexis Sanchez is still not ready to start for , according to coach Antonio Conte.

Sanchez has made one brief substitute appearance in since joining Inter on loan from Manchester United.

The international did not have a full pre-season with United due to a hamstring injury sustained at the Copa America.

With Inter top of Serie A and yet to drop a point, Conte is in no rush to push Sanchez into his side.

"For him it is worth the words I give for everyone else," he said ahead of Wednesday's home game against .

"When I see ready players, they will be inserted [into the XI].

"I have to work in the interest of Inter, not of individuals."

While Sanchez has made a slow start at San Siro, ex-United team-mate Romelu Lukaku is thriving.

The international has hit three goals in four Serie A games to fire the Nerazzurri to a perfect record.

Conte tried to take Lukaku to earlier in his career, but the Italian opted against adding to his previous praise for the striker.

"Of Lukaku, I have said far and wide what I think, it seems to me superfluous to repeat it again," Conte added.

"For the midfielders, on the other hand, I am happy: beyond those who score, the more arrows we have available to our bow, the better.

"But even in the past, this is a department that has always played a fairly important and decisive role in my teams.

"When you start a new project, the hope is that it is long and lasting. The more you stay in a club, the more it means that your ideas are being assimilated.

"Surely for a coach to stay long is the best thing. I've never been able to coach the same team for more than three years, and change means starting from scratch.

"It's not easy, because you have to find people who can support you in every context."