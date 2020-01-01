Alex Iwobi: What to expect in 2021?

After 12 mixed months under Carlo Ancelotti, the Nigeria playmaker will look to go from strength to strength in the New Year

Iwobi, by and large, had an underwhelming 2020, but it’s come to an encouraging finish with events in the last month and a bit.

Criticised for his end product, the former Arsenal playmaker has come on in leaps and bounds to energise Carlo Ancelotti’s team in the last few weeks to play a solid part in James Rodriguez’s absence.

In that time, have risen to top four hopefuls in a tight season laden with crazy results across the Premier League, and this offers hope for to an ambitious Toffees in 2021.

More teams

🚨 𝐏𝐨𝐝𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐭 🎧🎙️



Do Alex Iwobi and Wilfried Zaha have points to prove in the Premier League this season? 🤔👇



🗣️: @AfricanFtblHQ, @MalekShafei and @EddyDove predict what to expect from both stars. 📣



🔗: https://t.co/4HjL6EObhEpic.twitter.com/PyWcwbTD6T — Goal (@GoalcomSA) September 12, 2020

Iwobi: The story of 2020

The playmaker had a slow start to the year, mostly playing catch-up following Ancelotti’s arrival in December 2019, due to an unfortunate layoff after the experienced manager's arrival on Merseyside.

While Iwobi returned before the lockdown, there was a feeling the ex-Gunner wasn’t quite right then and after the sport returned in June and he largely epitomised an side that petered out in the final gameweeks of 2019/20.

One goal contribution throughout a tumultuous maiden campaign led to old doubts creep up about the Arsenal academy graduate, who many believe can produce a lot more in the final third.

The marquee arrival of Rodriguez for the new season, as well as acquisitions of Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure from and respectively gave the Merseyside club a boost in quality but the upshot of those arrivals put Iwobi’s place under threat.

Even though missing out on the squad in the opening weeks of the campaign didn’t bode well, the West African’s quality has shone through, making him a useful member of the team.

It hasn’t been by design, however, neither has it sat well with observers with injuries to Everton’s full-backs seeing the Nigerian deployed at wing-back and even at right-back against .

Fair point.



Although I don’t think it’ll be a permanent switch for him like it was for Mikel. Injuries at full-back & Ancelotti not trusting the younger heads have led to this stopgap solution. I guess time will tell. https://t.co/dPhdyGRqAM — Seye Omidiora (@theReal_SeyE) December 11, 2020

It was far from ideal for the attacking midfielder but he’s shown great versatility and impetus in possession to suggest Ancelotti can trust him in that position if need be in future.

Rodriguez, Richarlison and Seamus Coleman (the club’s primary right-back) are expected to return to full fitness in the New Year, meaning Iwobi’s run of starts may be halted as the principal starters return.

However, the consistency and tenacity shown in the last few weeks of 2020 — which prompted effusive praise from his manager — suggest the Super Eagle won’t be on the periphery of this side in 2021.

Iwobi: Any transfer rumours?

If the year ended three months ago, the Nigeria star may have been one of the few players to be considered for a sale to raise funds to improve the side.

Proving he can be relied upon and stepping up in unfamiliar positions, though, mean Iwobi is going nowhere...unless something really drastic happens in January or the second half of the 20/21 season.

Iwobi: One big ambition for 2021

Given the first XI attacking quality Ancelotti has at his disposal, it’s safe to say getting into the Everton front three won’t be easy for the 24-year-old when everyone’s fit.

Be that as it may, a role in the midfield three could offer Iwobi consistent first-team action in a position that actually suits his skill set, in theory at least.

In the middle of the park, his ball-carrying and link-up know-how come to the fore, while the pressure for raw numbers in goals and assists will be lessened, too.

Not playing regularly or performing consistently enough to actually cement a place at Arsenal and now Everton has hindered the Nigerian’s development, making midfield a sensible option to do just that.

If the Toffees make Europe at the end of it all, even better!

Iwobi: One big fear for 2021

Lack of match action which suggests the Nigerian could remain a bit-part player in Ancelotti’s team.

Not making the top six or winning a trophy may even lead to a sale if Everton need to balance the books after heavy investment in summer 2019.