Albino Gomes - I wanted to join Kerala Blasters because of their fans

The former Aizawl FC goalkeeper’s primary aim is to make a national team comeback…

The 2016-17 had turned out to be a dream season for Goan goalkeeper Albino Gomes as he won the I-League with minnows and then got a call into the Indian national team.

Gomes was at the top of his game and had even won the best goalkeeper award in ’s then top tier league. His performance for Aizawl FC prompted to buy him in the 2017 (ISL) Players Draft.

Unfortunately, since 2017 it has been a downward spiral for the custodian. He went into a hiatus for almost three seasons due to back-to-back injuries.

But now the 26-year-old goalkeeper has finally recovered and has joined in the summer. During a live Instagram chat with the club, the Goan spoke about how excited he is to take the field for the Southern club in the upcoming season.

“It feels amazing. I always wanted to come to Kerala Blasters. The fan base here is extremely good. I wanted to join the club because of the fans, their passion for football. It is a good place to play football.

“Now I have to play a lot of games for Kerala Blasters and have to impress the national team coach (Igor Stimac) to get back into the national team. Everyone wants to play for the country. That is my aim right now.”

Gomes suggested that his only aim is to win the ISL title this year which will be the club’s first ever trophy.

“I want to win the ISL trophy for Kerala Blasters. It will be historic and I want to be a part of that history. Personally I want to keep as many clean sheets as possible. I believe that I can do it.”

The former I-League winning goalkeeper suggested that he is looking forward to work with Kibu Vicuna and suggested that he feels comfortable playing in the Spanish philosophy.

“Our coach is a really sorted person. He knows his plan and knows how to put it in action. All Spanish coaches like to keep the ball on the ground and I like that as well. It will be much easier for me to understand his plans. His strategies are also very good and if we can implement those strategies then I think we will surely win the league,” said Albino Gomes.

The young goalkeeper also revealed that he seeks inspiration from his former teammate at FC and veteran Indian custodian Subrata Paul.

“Subrata Paul is a great inspiration for me. I was with him at Mumbai City FC for two years and also at Salgaocar. I saw him every day how he worked also saw him in the dressing room. He was always very focused and very professional. For the national team also, he has done so much. I see him as a role model,” concluded the Goan footballer