Albert Adomah: Ghana & Nottingham Forest winger’s startling League Cup record

Following his goal and assist against Derby County, the 31-year-old has proven he is a man to always watch out for in the competition

Albert Adomah has upheld his fine form in the League Cup, with the winger now been directly involved in seven goals in his last seven starts.

The international got a goal and an assist as his Championship side defeated 3-0 on Tuesday.

Adomah put Sabri Lamouchi’s men ahead after 25 minutes before his outstanding cross from the left flank helped Joe Lolley with the second.

With nine minutes left to play, Joao Carvalho added the third to ensure an easy passage to the next round for the hosts.

7 - Albert Adomah has been directly involved in seven goals in his last seven starts in the League Cup, scoring four and assisting three across spells at , and Nottingham Forest. Opener. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 27, 2019

After he was released by the Villans in July 2019, the 31-year-old signed a two-year deal with the Reds – scoring his debut goal against Charlton Athletic on August 21.

Lamouchi will be hoping Adomah can continue with this fine form in the Championship as they chase a Premier League ticket.

Forest are in ninth position with eight points after five games and is up next on Saturday.