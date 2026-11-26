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Alanyaspor vs Konyaspor: Kick-off time

Super Lig - Game Week 13 27 Nov 2026 - 12:00 GAIN Park Stadyumu

Alanyaspor host Konyaspor in the Süper Lig at GAIN Park Stadyumu in Alanya.

Both clubs sit near the bottom of the table. Alanyaspor are 14th, with Konyaspor directly behind them in 15th.

The hosts have lost four of their last five competitive matches, most recently against Kasımpaşa. Their only win in that run came in the cup, 4-1 against 12 Bingolspor.

Coach Uğur Uçar is searching for stability. His side will look to stop the slide at home.

Konyaspor have problems of their own. Coach İlhan Palut's side most recently lost 4-2 to Beşiktaş, having previously suffered defeats against Samsunspor and Galatasaray. In between, they beat Gençlerbirliği 2-0.

The head-to-head record favours the hosts. Alanyaspor have won the last five meetings. Here's where to watch the match.

This week at Alanyaspor and Konyaspor

Alanyaspor have won one and lost four of their last five competitive matches, with no draws. They most recently lost 2-1 to Kasımpaşa. Before that came a 2-0 defeat to Trabzonspor and a heavy 5-0 loss to Gençlerbirliği. Their cup win over 12 Bingolspor ended 4-1.

Konyaspor also have one win and four defeats. They most recently lost 4-2 to Beşiktaş. Galatasaray beat them 4-0, while they won 2-0 against Gençlerbirliger.

Alanyaspor vs Konyaspor: Line-ups

Alanyaspor vs Konyaspor: Form

Alanyaspor vs Konyaspor: Head-to-head record

Alanyaspor vs Konyaspor: League table