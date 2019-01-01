Alaba honoured by Barcelona link but expecting Bayern stay

Rumoured interest from Camp Nou has been welcomed, but the German champions can rest easy about their left-back's level of commitment

David Alaba admits being on 's transfer radar is flattering but insists his focus remains on .

The international has been linked with a move to champions Barca in recent days.

Reports in indicate Bayern are unlikely to entertain negotiations for a player viewed as one of the finest and most versatile left-backs in the world.

Alaba joined the giants as a teenager in 2009 and has two seasons left to run on his contract.

"Of course, it's an acknowledgement, it's an honour for me," Alaba told reporters in the United States, where Bayern are based for the International Champions Cup.

However, he added: "My focus is fully on Bayern here in America and on pre-season. I want to concentrate on the essentials."

Barca continue to be linked with various left-backs as they seek experienced cover and competition for Jordi Alba.

Alaba would fit the bill, but it would be difficult to prise him away from the Bundesliga title holders.

Niko Kovac’s side are currently stepping up their preparations for the start of the 2019-20 campaign.

Bayern are set to return to Germany following their final ICC match against in Kansas City.

Jerome Boateng will miss the clash after leaving the tour for private reasons.

Boateng had looked headed for the Allianz Arena exit towards the end of last season, but boss Kovac insists the experienced centre-back will not be short on opportunities during the forthcoming campaign.

"Should he stay, which is what looks like happening right now, he will have the same chances as any other player," Kovac said.

"He is doing very well and I am very happy with his performance so far in pre-season."

While Kovac is confident that Boateng will be staying put, uncertainty continues to shroud his future.

Bayern president Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has conceded that anything could still happen when it comes to a World Cup winner who has been linked with a move to , among others.

He has said: "It's not yet finally decided.

"We'll wait and see what's going on in the transfer market, and then we'll discuss with him how we'll proceed."