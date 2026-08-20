Al-Skhiri moves to a new club in the Bundesliga

Tunisia international Ellyes Skhiri has edged closer to a reunion with his former club after reaching a full agreement with Germany's Eintracht Frankfurt over the midfielder's transfer, according to press reports.

German journalist Florian Plettenberg of the Sky network reports that Skhiri has agreed to return to fellow Bundesliga side Cologne.

The deal is worth one million euros plus add-ons. The player undergoes his medical today, Thursday, and will sign a contract with his new club until 2028 tomorrow, Friday.

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His return to Cologne comes three years after he left the club, where he played between 2019 and 2023. He made 118 appearances and scored 17 goals before joining Eintracht Frankfurt on a free transfer.

Frankfurt had opened the door to his departure this summer after he fell out of the team's plans.

Cologne expect Skhiri to prove an important addition thanks to his experience in the German league, having played more than 200 matches in the Bundesliga, as well as considerable international experience with Tunisia.

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