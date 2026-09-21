Al-Shamrani overlooks Al-Buraikan and chooses this player to lead Saudi Arabia's attack

Al-Hilal legend Nasser Al-Shamrani has snubbed Al-Ahli striker Firas Al-Buraikan for the main centre-forward role in the Saudi national team's clash with Kuwait on Wednesday evening, the opening fixture of the Arabian Gulf Cup.

Saudi Arabia have landed in a group alongside Kuwait, Oman and Iraq. They boast a strong set of players, led by Al-Buraikan, Al-Hamdan, Mohammed Al-Owais and others, while Greek coach Georgios Donis hunts for the ideal line-up to launch the tournament.

Drawing on his vast experience as a striker, Al-Shamrani reckons Abdullah Al-Hamdan looks the readiest option right now, which earns him the chance to lead the line from the off against Kuwait.

Speaking on the programme "Dawrina Ghair", Al-Shamrani said: "In my view, no player in the centre-forward position has reached Abdullah Al-Hamdan's readiness, and Donis must field him as a starter from the beginning of the match against Kuwait."

By Al-Shamrani's reckoning, Al-Hamdan carries exactly the readiness the national team needs for the opening match. A strong start matters, especially for a Saudi side competing on home soil and in front of their own supporters.

Read also.. Saudi Arabia before Gulf 27: Iraq a historical stumbling block, Kuwait and Oman within reach

Backing Al-Hamdan does not mean writing off Firas Al-Buraikan, one of the most prominent attacking options in Donis's squad. It simply reflects Al-Shamrani's preference for the man he sees as the sharpest right now, with more than one option the coach can turn to during the tournament.

Donis has plenty of attacking solutions. His squad features Al-Buraikan, Al-Hamdan and Abdullah Al-Salem alongside Sultan Mandash, Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat, Saleh Abu Al-Shamat and Hammam Al-Hammami, handing the Greek coach ample room to pick between them depending on the nature of each match.

Kuwait represent the first test for these options. Donis must settle on the striker who starts, chasing a strong opening to "Gulf 27", while Al-Shamrani has clearly thrown Al-Hamdan's name forward as the man best suited to lead the Saudi attack.

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