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Al-Ahli Saudi coach Marino Pusic endured another night of disappointment after his side lost 3-2 to Qatar's Al-Shamal on Monday evening in the fifth round of the league stage of the AFC Champions League Elite. Al-Ahli led 2-0 but conceded three goals and left with a defeat that will only add to the fans' anger.

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Pusic didn't hide his fury at the result. He told his post-match press conference: "I am very angry and I cannot find the right words to describe what happened in this match. I feel very disappointed, especially because we threw the points away."

Pusic added: "We are Al-Ahli and the match was simply in our hands. We could have settled this game and taken three points if we had not let it slip."

He also pointed to the changes he'd been forced to make during the game, explaining: "We had to make substitutions, and even at 2-2 we could have finished the game with that result. But I come back to it and say that I am very angry about losing a win that was in our hands."

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Pusic can ill afford another slip-up right now. Supporters have grown increasingly critical in recent weeks, with open calls on social media for his sacking as the team's form has dipped and results have wavered.

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The fans' anger boiled over during the heavy 6-1 defeat to Al-Shabab in the Saudi Pro League on 30 October, when supporters called for the coach to go during the match. A few days later, a goalless draw with Qatar's Al-Sadd in the AFC Champions League Elite brought fresh criticism.

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Nor were those results isolated. They came amid a run of domestic setbacks, with Al-Ahli losing 3-1 to Al-Kholood, 3-2 to Al-Qadsiah and 3-0 to Al-Hilal, while the team have struggled to find consistency away from home. In his press conference before the Al-Shamal game, Pusic had insisted his side were ready despite the short gap between matches. He wanted to build on the big 3-1 league win over Al-Nassr in their previous outing and keep the positive results coming. He even warned that Al-Shamal could compete with the strongest sides in the competition. He doesn't seem to have heeded his own warning.

The defeat to Al-Shamal has put Pusic back in the firing line. Al-Ahli let a two-goal lead slip and lost a game they were close to wrapping up. That hands the fans fresh reason to doubt whether he can lead the team in the period ahead.

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It was their first defeat in the continental competition this season, and it leaves Al-Ahli Saudi on 8 points, sixth in the West region standings. Al-Shamal's second win of the AFC Champions League Elite campaign also takes them to 8 points, in seventh place.

Another Saudi assignment awaits Al-Shamal in the sixth round, away at Al-Qadsiah on Monday 7 December. Al-Ahli host the UAE's Shabab Al-Ahli the following day.

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