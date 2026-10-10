Bayern Munich were held to a 2-2 draw by hosts Augsburg in Saturday's Bavaria derby at the WWK Arena, in the fifth round of the Bundesliga. The chaos started early, with a Manuel Neuer blunder handing the home side a shock lead.

Augsburg came flying out of the blocks and struck just 8 seconds after kick-off. Neuer failed to deal with a backpass from Luis Diaz, the ball ran through to Robin Fellhauer, and he rolled it into an empty net for the fastest goal in Bundesliga history.

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Bayern thought they had levelled early in the second half, but the referee ruled out their goal for offside. Morocco's Ismael Saibari did get them back on terms in the 55th minute, latching onto a Harry Kane pass and firing a precise finish from inside the box into the hosts' net.

Augsburg restored their lead in the 64th minute. Neuer parried a Kelvin Yeboah effort, and Rodrigo Ribeiro pounced on the rebound to tuck it away.

Substitute Nathaniel Brown made it 2-2 in the 80th minute. He collected a low Kane cross after a neat exchange with Aleksandar Pavlovic, then lashed it home with his left foot from close range.

The second half proved a nightmare for the visitors in front of goal. They had four goals chalked off for offside and spurned a string of clear openings, Serge Gnabry among those denied when his shot cannoned off the post.

The draw lifts Bayern to 11 points, keeping them second, two points adrift of leaders Borussia Dortmund, who themselves drew 2-2 with Werder Bremen on Friday night. Victory would have put Vincent Kompany's side top on goal difference.

Augsburg move up to 8 points, sitting fifth in the Bundesliga table.



