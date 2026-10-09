Al-Ahli returned to action after a long lay-off, with the recent international break leaving them without many of their key stars.

The Jeddah side travel to face Al-Fateh today, Friday, at the Meydan First Finance Stadium in Al-Ahsa, in the eighth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Dutch head coach Marino Pusic opted to rest the Saudi national team stars who helped him lift the Arabian Gulf Cup in its 27th edition, "Gulf 27", beating the UAE 2-0 in last Tuesday's final.

Saleh Abu Al-Shamat and Firas Al-Buraikan both start on the bench. Left-back Zakaria Housawi misses out through injury.

Injuries also rule out Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and Brazilian defender Roger Ibanez for "Al-Raqi".

Al-Fateh, meanwhile, enter the match with fresh motivation under new Moroccan head coach Jamal Sellami, who takes over from Khalid Al-Atwi following his sacking yesterday, Thursday.

Sixth in the table, "Al-Raqi" have 12 points from 4 wins and 3 defeats, a full 6 points adrift of leaders Al-Hilal.

Al-Fateh sit 15th on just 3 points, picking up 3 draws and losing 4, still searching for their first win of the campaign.

Al-Ahli's line-up was as follows:

Goalkeeper: Abdulrahman Al-Sanbi

Defence: Saeed Baatiyah - Merih Demiral - Mohammed Suleiman Bakr - Saad Balobaid

Midfield: Ziyad Al-Johani - Valentin Atangana - Matheus Goncalves

Attack: Francisco Trincao - Ivan Toney - Wenderson Galeno