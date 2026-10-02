Al-Saibari among the 10 most valuable players in the Bundesliga: Olise sweeps all before him

Transfermarkt, the website specialising in players' market values, has revealed its list of the 10 most valuable stars in the German league after updating its figures for October.

Bayern Munich dominate the list with eight players. Borussia Dortmund have just two.

France winger Michael Olise sits top for Bayern on a market value of 180 million euros, up 10 million euros in the latest update.

That leaves Olise 90 million euros clear of second place, where teammate Aleksandar Pavlovic settles on 90 million euros.

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Jamal Musiala takes third on 80 million euros, down 20 million euros following his recent injury. He is the only player on the list whose value fell this time.

Fourth goes to France defender Dayot Upamecano on 75 million euros, with Colombia's Luis Diaz fifth on 70 million euros. Neither value shifted.

Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha occupies sixth on 65 million euros after a rise of 10 million euros, making him the most valuable player on the list from outside Bayern Munich.

Bayern duo Lennart Karl and England's Harry Kane share seventh on 60 million euros apiece. Bayern's Ismail Jakobs and Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck share ninth on 55 million euros each.

The full list of the 10 most valuable players in the Bundesliga (October):

Michael Olise (Bayern Munich): 180 million euros (+10) Aleksandar Pavlovic (Bayern Munich): 90 million euros Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich): 80 million euros (−20) Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich): 75 million euros Luis Diaz (Bayern Munich): 70 million euros Felix Nmecha (Borussia Dortmund): 65 million euros (+10) Lennart Karl (Bayern Munich): 60 million euros Harry Kane (Bayern Munich): 60 million euros Ismail Jakobs (Bayern Munich): 55 million euros Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund): 55 million euros



