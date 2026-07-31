Al-Nassr have all but finalised their squad as preparations ramp up for the start of the new 2026-2027 season.

The club kicked off their overseas training camp in Lisbon on 19 July, with every player involved bar four: Portuguese duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix, Senegal's Sadio Mane, and Abdulelah Al-Amri.

According to Saudi journalist Rtiban Al-Dosari, Felix and Mane will link up with the camp in Lisbon on Friday evening. Al-Amri got there ahead of them, arriving on Wednesday night.

That leaves Ronaldo as the only man yet to report, despite his World Cup campaign with Portugal ending back on 6 July.

He is expected to touch down in the coming hours and join the final phase of pre-season work.

The new campaign is now barely two weeks away. Al-Nassr open up on 15 August against Al-Fateh in the first round of the Roshn League.

Renewing their title, claimed last season after a seven-year drought, is the target. So too is a first ever AFC Champions League Elite crown.