Joao Felix's return to Barcelona looks anything but straightforward. Al-Nassr's hierarchy want to keep the Portugal international for longer by triggering a clause that extends his contract by two further seasons.

According to the website "Foot Mercato", citing Spanish newspaper "Sport", Ahmed Al-Sultan, the new Al-Nassr president who took office last Tuesday as successor to Abdullah Al-Majed, wants to activate the automatic extension clause in Felix's deal, which has entered its final guaranteed year. The player's entourage, meanwhile, has started working towards a possible return to the Catalan club.

Al-Nassr's new management are chasing a long-term stay, the report adds, and could hand Felix a pivotal role in the project over the coming phase. The idea is to make him one of the team's standout faces as Cristiano Ronaldo advances in his career and edges gradually away from centre stage.

That stance could frustrate the Portuguese forward's hopes of a quick return to European football, particularly if Al-Nassr pull the trigger on the extension clause written into his contract.

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Felix wore the Barcelona shirt during the 2023-2024 season, joining on loan from Atletico Madrid. He made 44 appearances, scoring 10 goals and providing 6 assists.

His form dipped at times, yet Felix kept fond memories of his spell in Catalonia. He has made no secret of his affection for the club and his desire to go back.

Barcelona, though, do not see signing him again as a priority in the summer 2027 window, even if they might treat his return as an opportunity worth taking should it arise. They already boast plenty of options up front.

Fermin Lopez and Dani Olmo can both fill the attacking roles Felix thrives in, with Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Karim Adeyemi and Anthony Gordon available out wide.