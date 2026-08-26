Global transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano has praised the major development taking place in the Saudi Pro League, stressing that the growth is no longer confined to financial power but has become a model in strategy and planning.

Speaking to the "Al-Mansa" programme on the "Thmanyah" channel network, Romano said the transfer market in the Saudi league is witnessing truly significant growth, not only in the scale of spending but in strategy too.

The famous Italian journalist pointed to Al-Nassr, saying: "If you see for example Al-Nassr with people like Semedo or Simao Coutinho and their team and now being the title holders, it was a very smart strategy."

He then set out his philosophy for building successful teams, insisting the focus should fall on a specific type of player. "I always say go for the free player, the great leader, this type of player will build the perfect strategy," he said.

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Romano signed off with a decisive message summing up the current transformation in the Roshn League: "So I think sometimes it is not only about the money, it is also about being as smart as possible."

The 2026 summer window in the Saudi Roshn League saw plenty of activity, with the league's clubs racing to strengthen their ranks ahead of a new season that fans are awaiting eagerly.

Global stars keep flocking to the Saudi league, and everyone expects fierce competition for the title and the Asian spots. Al-Hilal led the way, signing Crysencio Summerville from West Ham for 64.5 million euros and Mohammed Maghribi from Al-Taawoun for 7.6 million euros, while Marcos Leonardo left them for Ajax for 19.9 million euros.

Al-Nassr, meanwhile, brought in Samu Costa from Real Mallorca for 22 million euros. Al-Ittihad added Jan-Carlo Simic from Anderlecht for 15 million euros and Dion Lopy from Almeria for 13 million euros.

Al-Ahli's headline additions were Francisco Trincao from Sporting Lisbon for 39 million euros and Eduard Spertsyan from Krasnodar for 21.9 million euros, along with Abdullah Radif from Al-Hilal on a free transfer.

Al-Qadsiah pulled off a big one, landing Tijjani Reijnders from Manchester City for 61 million euros. Other clubs such as Al-Shabab and Neom saw a variety of transfer activity involving both local and foreign players. These deals reflect the continued strong investment by Saudi clubs to boost their competitiveness both domestically and continentally.