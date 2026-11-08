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Al Hilal v Al Nassr: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
GOAL
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Al-Nassr risk losing Al-Aqidi: Al-Ahli await the golden opportunity

Al Nassr FC
Al Ahli
Saudi Pro League
N. Al-Aqidi
Saudi Arabia

The international star may face a difficult fate

Al-Nassr could be about to lose one of their key men. Saudi international goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi is edging closer to the free period in his contract, with the club's stance on a renewal still unclear and Al-Ahli keeping a close eye on his situation.

According to the newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat", Al-Nassr have yet to table any official offer to renew Al-Aqidi's deal. With January fast approaching, the goalkeeper will soon be free to negotiate with other clubs.

Al-Ahli, meanwhile, are watching the 26-year-old closely. They want to pounce once he enters the free period, opening direct talks and landing him on a free transfer the moment the regulations allow.

Read also: A resounding surprise: Donis is not convinced by Salem Al-Dawsari in the Saudi national team!

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Several scenarios now lie ahead. Al-Nassr's board must decide quickly on a renewal if they want to keep their man, because every day of delay hands Al-Ahli the chance to swoop and secure his services without ever having to deal with the capital club over a fee.

Al-Aqidi has played 56 matches for Al-Nassr, keeping clean sheets in 16 of them while conceding 62 goals. That record has made him one of the most closely watched names on the Saudi transfer market.

The coming weeks could decide everything. With the free period looming, Al-Aqidi's destination hinges on whether Al-Nassr open the door to renewal talks or Al-Ahli get their wish and snap him up for nothing.

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