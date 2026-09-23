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Al-Nassr in control: Doniš surprises Al-Hilal quartet in the opening of Gulf 27

Saudi Arabia vs Kuwait
Saudi Arabia
Kuwait
Gulf Cup
G. Donis
Saudi Arabia
Kuwait
Greece

The Greek manager made wholesale changes

Georgios Donis, the Greek head coach of the Saudi national team, sprang a surprise on the Al-Hilal quartet in the opening match of the Green Falcons' campaign at the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27".

The Saudi national team face their Kuwaiti counterparts today, Wednesday, at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah, in the first round of the group stage of the 27th edition of the Arabian Gulf Cup.

Al-Nassr dominated the starting line-up Donis named, with four of the club's players featuring. Al-Hilal contributed three, alongside one apiece from Al-Ahli, Al-Ittihad, Al-Qadsiah and Al-Shabab.

Nawaf Al-Aqidi's selection was the biggest shock. Donis parked Mohammed Al-Owais on the bench, despite the fact that he had been the Saudi national team's first-choice goalkeeper at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The Greek coach also left Hassan Tambakti out of the starting line-up, despite him having been the Green Falcons' main defender throughout the past period. Abdulelah Al-Amri and Hassan Kadesh took his place.

Gulf Cup
Saudi Arabia crest
Saudi Arabia
KSA
Kuwait crest
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Al-Hilal's in-form duo Mohammed Mazrahi and Sultan Mandash were dropped from the right flank too. Donis fielded Nawaf Boushal as a full-back, with Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat ahead of him as a winger.

Up front, Abdullah Al-Hamdan led the Saudi national team's attack, alongside Saleh Abu Al-Shamat and Hammam Al-Hammami.

The Saudi national team's line-up was as follows:

  • Goalkeeper: Mohammed Al-Owais
  • Defence: Nawaf Boushal - Abdulelah Al-Amri - Hassan Kadesh - Mutaib Al-Harbi
  • Midfield: Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat - Mohammed Kanno - Nasser Al-Dawsari - Saleh Abu Al-Shamat - Hammam Al-Hammami
  • Attack: Abdullah Al-Hamdan

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