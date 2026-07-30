How to get Al Nassr FC vs Al Fateh FC tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

The Saudi Pro League has rapidly established itself as one of the most compelling competitions in world football, attracting global superstar talent, passionate support, and electrifying matchday experiences. As the campaign kicks into high gear, capital giants Al-Nassr SC prepare to host Al Fateh SC at the iconic Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh.

Matches featuring Al-Nassr are among the most sought-after tickets in Middle Eastern sports. Ever since the club signed legendary goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo alongside high-profile international talent like Joao Felix and Otavio, stadium atmospheres in Riyadh have reached fever-pitch levels.

GOAL has gathered all the essential match details, venue breakdown, and pricing structures. Read on to discover the best ticket options available and click through to secure your seats right now before availability runs out.

When is Al Nassr FC vs Al Fateh FC Saudi Pro League kick-off?

The upcoming Saudi Pro League showdown between Al-Nassr SC and Al Fateh SC is scheduled for Saturday, 15 August 2026, with kick-off set for 21:00 AST at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh.

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 1 15 Aug 2026 - 14:00 Al-Awwal Park

How to buy Al Nassr FC vs Al Fateh FC Saudi Pro League tickets?

Finding primary tickets directly through official club portals can be a real challenge for high-demand Saudi Pro League fixtures. Official allocations for Al-Nassr home fixtures routinely sell out within minutes of public release, driven by high demand from club members, season ticket holders, and local fan groups.

For supporters unable to grab official general release passes, verified secondary ticket platforms present the easiest, safest, and most reliable route to guarantee your entry. Online marketplaces such as Ticombo are your way to go, allowing fans to compare live availability across various seating categories in real time.

How much do Al Nassr FC vs Al Fateh FC Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

Ticket pricing for Al-Nassr SC home matches varies depending on seat positioning, proximity to the pitch, and whether hospitality features are included. The overall best-selling point for supporters is that standard upper-tier seats begin at very accessible entry-level rates, making live top-tier football affordable for families and neutral fans alike.

Cheapest ticket options begin from around 120 SAR for Category 3 general seating behind the goals. Mid-tier sideline options offer prime viewing angles along the pitch at moderate price points, while premium hospitality boxes provide an elevated luxury experience.

Category 3 Upper Tier General Admission: 120 SAR to 180 SAR

Category 2 Lower Tier Behind the Goal: 200 SAR to 300 SAR

Category 1 Lower Sideline Pitchside View: 350 SAR to 600 SAR

Premium VIP Lounge and Hospitality Suites: 750 SAR to 1,800+ SAR

Budget-conscious supporters will find maximum value in Category 3 seating, where you can absorb the vibrant home fan atmosphere while enjoying a clear view of the entire pitch. If you prefer to be as close to the pitch actions and superstar goal celebrations as possible, Category 1 lower sideline tickets are highly recommended.

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Everything you need to know about Al-Awwal Park

Al-Awwal Park, officially known as King Saud University Stadium, serves as the modern home ground for Al-Nassr SC. Originally constructed in 2015 and extensively renovated to meet modern European stadium benchmarks, the venue offers a world-class environment designed specifically for football.

Unlike older oval athletics venues with running tracks surrounding the grass, Al-Awwal Park features a compact, purely football-specific design. This places spectators extraordinarily close to the playing surface, creating an intense acoustic cauldron whenever the home fans break into song.

Key stadium venue guide for matchday visitors:

Capacity: 25,000 all-seater venue ensuring great views from every row

Location: Situated within the King Saud University campus in Western Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Facilities: Modern food concourses, interactive fan zones, official club merchandise stores, and luxurious private hospitality lounges

Travel and Access: Located conveniently near major Riyadh ring roads, accessible via taxi, ride-hailing services, and nearby Riyadh Metro stations with direct stadium shuttle connections

To ensure a smooth entry, match attendees are advised to arrive at least 90 minutes before kick-off. Gates open two hours prior to the start time, allowing plenty of time to pass through security checks, grab official merchandise, and enjoy pre-match fan activations outside the turnstiles.







