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Al-Nassr begin the King's Cup with a fiery clash: Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad face Roshan's victims

King Cup
Al Hilal
Al Nassr FC
Al Ahli
Al Ittihad
Al Diriyah
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia

Who will snatch the most coveted trophies in the new season?

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation has confirmed every round-of-32 fixture for the King's Cup in the new 2026-2027 season.

The competition kicks off on 16 August with three matches. Al-Bukayriyah face Al-Hazem, Al-Orobah take on Abha, and Al-Wehda meet Al-Shabab.

Holders Al-Hilal begin their defence a day later. On 17 August they travel to Al-Raed, relegated from the Saudi League two seasons ago, at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Buraidah.

Al-Ahli open their campaign on the same day. They have not won this tournament in 10 years, and they start against Al-Anwar at the latter's stadium.

Strong ties follow on 18 August. Al-Ittihad face Al-Najma, relegated from the Roshn League last season, at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Buraidah.

Among the big four, Al-Nassr alone drew a Roshn League side. They meet Al-Diriyah, recently promoted from the Yelo League, on 18 August at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh.

Three encounters close out the round of 32 on 19 August: Damac against Al-Taawoun, Jeddah against Al-Khaleej, and Al-Ula against Al-Fateh.

Al-Hilal go into this defence as reigning champions. The King's Cup was the only title they claimed last season under Italian coach Simone Inzaghi, sealed by a win over Al-Khaleej in the final.

Round-of-32 fixture list of the King's Cup

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