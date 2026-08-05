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Al-Kholood owner mocks Salah deal: the Saudi league is not suitable for spending a retirement holiday

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Trabzonspor
Saudi Pro League
M. Salah
Al Kholood
Türkiye
Saudi Arabia
Egypt

The Egyptian star chose the Turkish league

American businessman Ben Harburg, owner of Saudi club Al-Kholood, has mocked Mohamed Salah's move to Turkish side Trabzonspor.

Trabzonspor confirmed the signing of the Egyptian star on Wednesday, wrapping up one of the summer's headline deals.


Salah walked away from Liverpool at the end of last season after nine years at Anfield, a spell packed with individual honours and silverware.

Where would he go next? Most expected a switch to the Saudi league, with Al-Ittihad chasing his signature according to numerous reports.

Super Lig
Kasimpasa crest
Kasimpasa
KAS
Trabzonspor crest
Trabzonspor
TRS
Saudi Pro League
Al Ittihad crest
Al Ittihad
ITT
Al Kholood crest
Al Kholood
ALK

Instead, he chose Turkey. A move to Trabzonspor opens a fresh chapter in his career.

Harburg took aim at the deal on his official X account: "He has gone to the right league. The Saudi Pro League is not the right place to spend a retirement holiday."





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