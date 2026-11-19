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On 18 March, the eyes of the football world will turn to the Moroccan capital, Rabat, which will host the election for the presidency of world governing body "FIFA", amid an eagerly awaited showdown between Gianni Infantino and Philippe Diallo.

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But the result of this vote could have major consequences for the following election in 2031, which is already stirring debate in the corridors of world football's governing bodies, according to French broadcaster "RMC".

The campaign is officially under way. Nominations closed on Wednesday, leaving three candidates in the race: Gianni Infantino, Philippe Diallo and Kozo Tashima.

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Between now and 18 March, the candidates will campaign to win over the 211 member associations voting at FIFA's 77th Congress in Morocco.

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Infantino remains the clear favourite for a new term. Several sources estimate he already has between 80 and 90 votes.

Leaders across world football's governing bodies are watching closely to see how much support each candidate can muster.

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Diallo enters the contest with the unanimous backing of the executive committee of the Union of European Football Associations, "UEFA". He still needs to persuade the presidents of the 55 European federations to stand behind him, which could give him greater bargaining power with some Asian and African federations.

Al-Khelaifi and Montagliani: the 2031 election already in view

The political calculations stretch well beyond March's race. The media are tracking the leaders who could run for the FIFA presidency in 2031, and how willing they are to back Diallo in his current campaign.

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If Infantino is re-elected, the 2031 election will take place without an incumbent seeking to keep the job, and that could reshuffle the deck.

A Diallo victory, by contrast, could prompt him to stand again that year. Sources agree that whoever holds the FIFA presidency traditionally enjoys a big advantage, given the resources and influence the post brings.

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Victor Montagliani, president of the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football, "CONCACAF", is among the most prominent names in the frame, and he makes no secret of his desire to run for the FIFA presidency in 2031. That makes his support for Diallo during the current campaign worth watching, particularly whether he publicly endorses him and throws himself into the campaign.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi, president of Paris Saint-Germain and the European Club Association, appears to be doing his sums differently.

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According to "RMC", Al-Khelaifi intends to back Diallo in the upcoming election, though that doesn't necessarily mean he has plans to stand in 2031.

Whether Al-Khelaifi will appear alongside the French Football Federation president on his trips abroad remains unclear. But his network of contacts and his influence could prove a valuable asset to Diallo's campaign.

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UEFA has spent recent months waging a major campaign to oust Infantino from his post, over what it regarded as serious misconduct by the Swiss official.