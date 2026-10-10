Al-Ittihad have a key man back for the eagerly awaited Clásico against traditional rivals Al-Hilal, almost a year after he last featured.

Al-Ittihad visit Al-Hilal today, Saturday, at the Kingdom Arena in the Saudi capital Riyadh, in the eighth round of the Roshn League.

According to Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah", the match marks the return of Al-Ittihad defender Saad Al-Mousa to the squad after 11 months out injured.

Al-Mousa fractured his ankle last November, in training ahead of the clash with Al-Ahli in the eighth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Next matches HIL Saudi Pro League 14:00 ITT

The injury has kept the Saudi defender away from "the Tigers" ever since. He underwent surgery in London and completed a long-term rehabilitation programme before returning to group training.

German head coach Jens Weissing was keen to get Al-Mousa back to his sharpest, handing him minutes with the under-21 side in the Joy Elite League.

Don't expect Al-Mousa to walk straight back into the starting line-up against Al-Hilal after such a long lay-off. He could prove one of the standout performers in the weeks ahead, though, having been a regular two seasons ago alongside Portugal's Danilo Pereira.