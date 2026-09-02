Al-Hilal stars have dominated the Saudi under-21 squad list preparing to take part in the Asian Games football tournament, while the top scorer of the elite JOI League was left out.

The young Green Falcons head to Japan for the Asian Games in Nagoya, running from 14 September until 3 October this year.

Italian boss Luigi Di Biagio, head coach of the side, has named a final 23-man squad for the tournament. Four of them come from Al-Hilal: Mishal Al-Daoud, Saad Al-Mutairi, Sabri Dahl and Turki Al-Ghamil.

Al-Nassr contribute three players in Awad Aman, Bassam Hazazi and Saad Haqawi. Al-Ittihad have two in Mohammed Barnawi and Farha Al-Shamrani, with Al-Qadsiah matching that number through Ammar Al-Yuhaibi and Iyad Housa.

Just one Al-Ahli player made the cut: winger Ziyad Malla, the second top scorer in the elite JOI League (the Saudi under-21 league) with four goals, level with Al-Fateh's Cape Verde arrival Jefferson Ramos.

The biggest shock, though, was the omission of the league's top scorer. Al-Ettifaq striker Mohammed Al-Issa netted five goals in the tournament's first two matches yet missed out.

Saudi Arabia sit in Group Four at the Asian Games alongside Qatar, whom they face on 18 September, four days before meeting South Korea.

Below is the Saudi under-21 squad list