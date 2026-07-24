This summer's transfer window looks set to deliver several eye-catching deals, none bigger than a move for Egyptian star Mohamed Salah. The Liverpool legend is now a candidate to join Turkey's Besiktas.

Salah's nine-year journey with Liverpool has come to an end, and it brought him a haul of individual and collective honours. He now finds himself without a club, weighing up the best offer on the table.

Turkish reports confirm he is edging very close to pulling on the Turkish shirt, tempted by a huge financial package worth around 10 million euros for a single season.

Read also: A fantastical deal collides with reality: will Al-Hilal close the Dembele file before it even begins?

Turkish newspaper "Fanatik" report that Besiktas have lodged an offer with Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal to loan Uruguayan Darwin Nunez for 4 million euros.

The Turkish club want Nunez for a single season, and they are chasing him while trying to wrap up the Mohamed Salah deal.

Pull off both and Besiktas would reunite Salah and Nunez, who once lined up together at Liverpool.



