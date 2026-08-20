Al-Hilal are pressing on with their search for a new winger this summer, with the signing set to replace Brazilian Malcom, who is edging closer to the exit.

Press reports claim Malcom is closing in on a move to UAE club Al-Jazira after terminating his contract with Al-Hilal, feeding the "Leader's" desire to bring in fresh attacking blood.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Al-Hilal have added Arsenal's Brazilian winger Gabriel Martinelli to their list of targets for this summer's mercato.

In a post on his personal account on the "X" platform, Romano explained that the "Leader" have placed Martinelli on a three-man shortlist. Chelsea's Portugal winger Pedro Neto is also in the running, alongside a third player.

The Arsenal man would prefer a move to a European club should he leave the "Gunners", according to the Italian journalist, though Al-Hilal's offer may prove big enough to change his mind.

Crysencio Summerville has already arrived from West Ham United this summer, but the Saudi club want another winger to round off their attacking options.

Martinelli joined Arsenal from Brazil's Ituano back in 2019. He has since made 278 appearances for the London club, scoring 62 goals and providing 36 assists.

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