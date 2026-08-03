Al-Hilal leave Austria with mixed messages: stars shine but Inzaghi finds no answer

Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia have wrapped up their pre-season training camp in Austria after three weeks of continuous work, and they returned laden with contradictions. This is a squad ranked among the strongest on the Asian continent. It produced dazzling individual moments, yet failed to show a clear collective identity, leaving the impression that the road to a successful season still needs plenty of work.

Al-Hilal played four friendlies during the camp. They beat Austria's Sturm Graz (2-1) and South Africa's Sundowns (2-0), lost to Algeria's MC Alger (0-2) and rounded off their preparations with a thrilling 3-3 draw against Qatar's Al-Ahli.

Three gains

The results were far from perfect, but the camp carried several positive signs at individual level. Chief among them was the outstanding form of Dutchman Crysencio Summerville, who proved from his very first appearance that he can make a difference.

Fast in transition and full of confidence in one-on-one duels, the recently arrived winger also scored a superb goal against Qatar's Al-Ahli after dribbling past more than one defender. That moment confirmed Al-Hilal have gained a player with varied attacking solutions.

Brazilian Malcom continued to deliver alongside Summerville, confirming that he remains one of the most important keys to the attacking play. That was despite the ongoing talk about his future during the transfer window.

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Frenchman Karim Benzema emerged from the camp in better shape than at the end of last season. He has not yet reached his best level, that much is true, but he showed clear improvement in his movement inside the penalty area and regained his goalscoring instinct, which was evident in his goal against Qatar's Al-Ahli.

He still squandered some easy chances. Even so, his appearances in the friendlies give the coaching staff a measure of optimism about recovering a more effective version of the French striker during the new season.

Inzaghi: the work is not complete

The most worrying aspect, by contrast, remains the absence of a clear tactical imprint from Simone Inzaghi. After a full preparation period, Al-Hilal did not look the part expected from a coach renowned for organisation and tactical discipline.

Poor spacing plagued the team in more than one match, with large gaps opening between their lines. The players lacked cohesion in defensive transitions, which let opponents create chance after chance and reach Al-Hilal's goal with ease.

Gone, too, was the usual attacking ferocity. Al-Hilal failed to impose full control over matches despite the huge gulf in quality with some opponents, which raises questions about how ready the system is before the start of the season.

Goalkeeping crisis

If Al-Hilal came away from the camp with one certain technical gain, it is fresh proof of just how important Moroccan Yassine Bounou is. The pale showing of the substitutes made sure of that.

Letting him go would only compound the team's defensive problems, especially as the system has not yet reached a level that allows reliance on other solutions in this sensitive position.

The real beginning has not yet arrived

Friendlies never deliver final verdicts, but they reveal the general direction of any team. Al-Hilal ended their camp with attacking elements capable of making a difference and new signings that inspire optimism. Yet they did not produce the collective performance their supporters are waiting for.

With the season approaching, Inzaghi must turn this individual quality into an integrated system. Al-Hilal will not compete for titles on names alone, but with the technical character that has yet to appear in the form their fans are used to.