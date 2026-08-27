Al-Hilal are close to regaining one of the most important elements of their backline. Defender Hassan Tambakti returned to training today, taking part in the first phase of the session in a step that hands the coaching staff, led by Italian Simone Inzaghi, a major boost ahead of the toughest stages of the season.

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Tambakti had missed recent weeks after suffering an injury with the Saudi national team at the 2026 World Cup. The setback kept him off the pitch and sent him into a treatment and rehabilitation programme aimed at restoring his physical and technical readiness.

Today's session saw the defender complete the first phase of the workout, a positive sign that his full return to the group is near. His involvement in official matches, though, will hinge on how complete his fitness is and the call of the coaching staff.

The timing could hardly be better. Al-Hilal have struggled at the back in recent weeks, with gaps opening up through the middle and several defenders dipping in form.

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Inzaghi needs steadier options at the heart of the defence, particularly with Senegal's Kalidou Koulibaly struggling for form. Tambakti's return lets the Italian rearrange his backline and lean on the player's strengths in cover, duels and defensive reading.

He counts for plenty in Al-Hilal's calculations. It isn't just his technical quality but his big-match experience and his knack for handling clashes that demand high defensive concentration, exactly what "the Boss" need as the decisive fixtures loom.

His return to training is welcome news, then, with the club bracing for tough battles on more than one front. Once the international defender is back to full sharpness, Inzaghi may finally have the piece he needs to give "the Boss's" defence more solidity and balance.