Italy's Simone Inzaghi and the Netherlands' Jens Toornstra went bold for Saturday evening's Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad clasico in the eighth round of the Saudi Roshn League. Both coaches named line-ups loaded with risk, each trusting a single holding midfielder in the centre of the pitch. The move could hand both sides extra attacking punch, but it leaves sensitive spaces in front of the defence.

Al-Ittihad lean on Dion Lopy alone in the holding role, while Portugal's Ruben Neves carries out the same job for Al-Hilal. Ahmed Al-Ghamdi and Houssem Aouar flank Lopy, with Nasser Al-Dawsari and Simon Bouabre either side of Neves. That choice gives the coaches more options going forward and in building play, yet it saddles one player in each team with the huge responsibility of protecting the depth and halting the opponent's attacks.

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A single holding man: a gamble in the heart of the pitch

Against two teams packed with attackers who drift between the lines and prey on space, the danger of this choice only grows. Should the midfielders push up to press or join the attack, Lopy and Neves may be left scrambling to cover the ground behind them, particularly when the ball is lost and the opponent breaks fast. One successful pass into the depth can wipe out the entire midfield and put the defence straight under the cosh.

The idea carries clear rewards, too. Trusting a single holding midfielder swells the numbers in the attacking zones and gives the team greater flexibility to circulate the ball and press. Success hinges on the other midfielders tracking back quickly to support defensively, allied to a collective commitment to squeezing the spaces and denying the opponent any route around the holding midfielder.

The official line-ups of Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad

Al-Hilal enter with Yassine Bounou in goal and a back line of Theo Hernandez, Kalidou Koulibaly, Hassan Tambakti and Mohammed Mahzari. Neves marshals the midfield, backed by Nasser Al-Dawsari and Simon Bouabre. Up top, Inzaghi is counting on Gabriel Martinelli, Somerville and Ollie Watkins to exploit the gaps and reach Al-Ittihad's goal.

Al-Hilal line-up:

Goalkeeper: Yassine Bounou.

Defence: Mohammed Mahzari, Hassan Tambakti, Kalidou Koulibaly, Theo Hernandez.

Midfield: Nasser Al-Dawsari, Ruben Neves, Simon Bouabre.

Attack: Gabriel Martinelli, Somerville, Ollie Watkins.

Al-Ittihad, meanwhile, rely on Predrag Rajkovic in goal, with Fares Abidi, Danilo Pereira, Carlo Simic and Muhannad Al-Shanqeeti ahead of him. Dion Lopy sits in the holding role behind Ahmed Al-Ghamdi and Houssem Aouar. Steven Bergwijn, Youssef En-Nesyri and Marwan Al-Sahafi lead the front line, a set-up that hands Toornstra varied attacking options but demands real discipline from the midfielders the moment the ball is lost.

Al-Ittihad line-up:

Goalkeeper: Predrag Rajkovic.

Defence: Fares Abidi, Danilo Pereira, Carlo Simic, Muhannad Al-Shanqeeti.

Midfield: Dion Lopy, Ahmed Al-Ghamdi, Houssem Aouar.

Attack: Steven Bergwijn, Youssef En-Nesyri, Marwan Al-Sahafi.

Inzaghi wants to seize attacking control. Toornstra wants to keep his strong run going. Between those ambitions, the midfield battle could decide the clasico. Bold selection may gift one side an attacking edge, but it can just as easily become a glaring weakness if the opponent cracks open the space behind the lone holding midfielder. Who turns the risk into reward, and who pays the price in one of the standout clashes of the round?