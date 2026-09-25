Abdulrahman Al-Hamdan, the retired Al-Shabab goalkeeper and father of Abdullah Al-Hamdan, the current Al-Nassr and Saudi national team striker, has hit out at the abuse aimed at his son in recent weeks.

The younger Al-Hamdan drew heavy criticism after a flat display in the Saudi national team's 1-0 win over Kuwait, on Wednesday at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah, in the opening round of the group stage of the Gulf Cup 27.

Abdulrahman Al-Hamdan told the Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat": "What is happening (with Abdullah) has gone beyond the limits of constructive technical criticism, and has entered the realm of personal disparagement and settling of scores."

He explained: "If this attack comes while the national team is winning, what would they have done had the team stumbled? What we are seeing is baseless agitation that bears no relation to reality."

There was more. "Unfortunately, some people's outlook is short-sighted, driven by hatred rather than realism. I say to these people: fear God in what you say, for criticism should be for correction, not for attack, especially as we are on a national mission, and the national team has been absent from the podiums for years and needs support, not destruction."

The father did not stop there. "I have not spoken to the media for years, but I have a message: the flood has reached its peak, and the abuse has overstepped moral norms and our societal customs to reach the point of slandering people's honour. God is sufficient for us, and He is the best disposer of affairs."

Al-Hamdan called on the Minister of Sport and the President of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation to step in and shield his son and the rest of the players from what he branded organised disparagement.

His parting shot summed it up. "Love of the nation is greater than love of the club, and we must all cast aside club emblems when the players wear the emblem of the nation, and stay away from the poisons that some spread to ignite and stir up trouble."