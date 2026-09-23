Senegal legend El Hadji Diouf has put an end to the speculation swirling in recent hours over a supposed rift between him and the new coach of the "Lions of Teranga", Patrick Vieira.

Posts across social media had claimed tension between the pair, coinciding with the squad's arrival in the Mozambican capital Maputo ahead of their next match. The former striker flatly rejected the story.

Speaking to Senegalese website "Seneweb", Diouf said: "I am currently in Addis Ababa, on my way to Maputo. Those who say these things do not intend to offend El Hadji Diouf nor Patrick Vieira, but rather they offend Senegal."

Diouf: Vieira came to work quietly

Smiling and calm as he spoke, Diouf insisted Vieira had taken the job to work in a stable environment with his players. He would not be the man to disrupt the new coach's work.

The former Liverpool star explained: "If there is something I do not like about Patrick Vieira, I would not talk about it at all, and I would let him work. Many coaches have passed through here, and we did not agree with them on some matters, but no one ever heard us talk about them."

"Therefore, today will not be the time when we do that," he added.

Diouf closed with a direct message to Vieira, telling the Frenchman he is welcome and urging him to concentrate on the job with the national team.

He also called on the Senegal players to rally behind the main objective, saying what matters is winning the match and keeping the momentum going.

Senegal open the Vieira era against Mozambique on Friday, in the first round of qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, before facing Ethiopia next Tuesday in the second round.

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