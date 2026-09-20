September belonged to a handful of young talents in the Joyy Elite League Under-21s. A group of players stepped up with striking performances, leaving their mark either by scoring goals or by making the difference in the matches that mattered.

Ammar Al-Ghamdi topped the list. The Al-Ittihad forward established himself as one of the most influential players of the month, driven by his attacking numbers and his growing presence with the club.

Ammar Al-Ghamdi: the top star of September

Al-Ghamdi was the name of the month. He kept delivering in the Al-Ittihad shirt and racked up 6 goals, proof that he is enjoying an exceptional spell in front of goal.

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His impact went beyond the goals. Al-Ghamdi lit up his side's matches and became one of their most dangerous outlets, feeding off his movement and his knack for finding the net time and again.

Those goals pushed him to the front of the pack. Decisive in more than one encounter, he thrust his name firmly into the race for the tournament's top scorer.

Keep this form up and Al-Ghamdi becomes one of the most exciting talents to watch in the Joyy Elite League Under-21s. September proved he can make the difference when his team needs him most.

Luai Al-Obaidi: 3 goals with Al-Hilal

Luai Al-Obaidi kept impressing for Al-Hilal through September. He scored 3 goals to book his place among the month's standout stars.

His attacking presence was hard to ignore. Al-Obaidi gave Al-Hilal extra solutions in front of goal, getting into dangerous areas and taking his chances.

Three goals confirmed his development and handed him a real boost in his Al-Hilal journey. He has become one of those names capable of leaving a clear mark on a match.

Musa Adam: an attacking mark with Al-Ahli

Musa Adam earned his spot on the list of September's best stars with 3 goals in the Al-Ahli shirt, standing out as one of the month's sharpest attacking threats.

He took the chances that came his way and turned them into goals. That made Adam one of the biggest reasons behind his side's attacking punch through September.

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Three goals tell you plenty about his impact in front of goal. Adam left his mark on more than one occasion and placed himself among the standout players of the month.

Mohammed Al-Issa: Al-Ettifaq's top scorer

Mohammed Al-Issa kept shining for Al-Ettifaq in September, netting twice and staying firmly among the players with a clear attacking impact in the tournament.

His tally sat below those of Al-Ghamdi, Al-Obaidi and Adam. Even so, Al-Issa's goals earned him a place among the month's standout stars, helped by his constant presence in the final third.

Top of the leading scorers, Al-Issa also proved that the race for the summit of the Joyy Elite League Under-21s scoring chart is still wide open.

Abdulaziz Al-Fawaz: two goals with the taste of victory

Abdulaziz Al-Fawaz did enough to make the list of September's best stars. He scored twice for Al-Fateh, one of them the winner in a precious 2-1 victory over Al-Nassr in the round before last.

That goal against Al-Nassr carried real weight. It was no mere addition to his tally. It settled a fierce contest and handed Al-Fateh three precious points.

Al-Fawaz added a second during September to reach two, underlining his ability to show up when his team needs a decisive touch.

Ammar Al-Ghamdi tops the scene as September's top star with 6 goals. Luai Al-Obaidi and Musa Adam follow with three apiece, while Mohammed Al-Issa and Abdulaziz Al-Fawaz scored two each. Together they paint a picture of the faces that made the difference through the month.